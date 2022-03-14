Vaccines For 12-14 Age Group From Wednesday, Boosters For All Above 60

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans.

India will start vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years from March 16 as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination coverage, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. The condition of co-morbidity for people aged 60 and above to get a precautionary dose will also be removed. Everyone in that age category can now take booster shots.

"Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from 16th March 2022," the health ministry said in a statement.



The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the minister said, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that the COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses." He also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ to get vaccinated.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित!



मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है।



साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे।



मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

All those above 14 years of age are already being vaccinated.

