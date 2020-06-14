Social Distancing Defied At Congress MLA's Protest In Chhattisgarh

Korea, Chhattisgarh:

Norms of social distancing were allegedly defied at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh.

Mr Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.

Mr Jaiswal said, "Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state."

In a video of the incident, Mr Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

