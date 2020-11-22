In Fight Against Covid, Central Teams Rushed To Punjab, Himachal, UP

All these states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases. (File Photo)

High-level central teams have been sent to four more states -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- to help the state governments tackle the Covid surge. Last week, the Union Government has sent the high level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur, and Chhattisgarh.

"These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," the government said in a statement.