Centre Issues New COVID-19 Helpline Number For AIIMS

Centre has established a new CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline number, Harsh Vardhan said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that Central Government has issued a new CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline number - 9115444155 which will facilitate various services including OPD appointments booking.

Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vardhan said: "Govt has established a new CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline number- 9115444155. It prompts 3 choices- Book OPD appointments, Seek help from volunteers, Doctors involved in #COVID19 management can talk to Sr Consultants 24x7-Dr. Vijay Hadda Dr. Animesh Ray & Dr. Bikas Ranjan Ray."

Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi its count standing at 38,958 cases, out of which 22,742 are active cases and 1,271 patients have died due to the infection.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death count has now reached 9,195 in the country.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated.