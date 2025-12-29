AIIMS INI-Super Speciality Counselling Result To Be Released Today, Download Here

AIIMS INI SS Round 1 Counselling Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is scheduled to release the Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality (INI-SS) January 2026 session round 1 counselling result today, December 29, 2025. Once released, candidates can check and download the round 1 counselling result on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their seat allocation result will be required to accept them and report to their allotted college between December 30, 2025 (11 am) and January 6, 2026 (5 pm).

AIIMS INI SS Counselling 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result under the "Results and Announcements" section.

The round 1 counselling result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

What Does The Counselling Result Includes?

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Allotted College

Scores

Other Details

Round 2 Counselling Begins Jan 10

The second round of counselling will begin on January 20, 2026. The online acceptance of seats and reporting to the college will be done between January 21 and January 28, 2026.

The INI-SS examination is held for admission to DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses across participating institutes.