Maharashtra Logs 3,586 Covid Cases, 67 Deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,586 new coronavirus infections and 67 fatalities, taking the caseload to 65,15,111 and death count to 1,38,389, a health department official said.

As many as 4,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 63,24,720.

There are 48,451 active cases in the state now.

As many as 2,81,072 people are in-home quarantine and 1,813 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state thus far climbed to 5,67,09,128 after 1,79,246 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai city reported 472 new cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,200 and death count to 16,042.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,15,111, New cases 3,586, death count 1,38,389, Recoveries 63,24,720, Active cases 48,451, Total tests 5,67,09,128.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)