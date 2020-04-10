Nearly One-Third Of Total Bihar COVID-19 Cases From One Family

Bihar has reported 58 COVID-19 cases, including one death.

Nearly one-third of Bihar's 58 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases have been reported from one family in Siwan district. The chain of infection started with one man who returned from Dubai last month.

The man, who returned on March 16 and tested positive on April 4, had traveled to several parts in Siwan during this period, according to officials. Twenty others in the family including women and kids tested positive later; most of them did not show symptoms of the highly contagious disease. Four of these patients have now recovered but they have been asked to stay in isolation wards. Test results of 12 others in the family are awaited.

The cluster, one of the biggest in the state, has prompted the government to take stringent measures. Forty-three villages in 10 blocks of the districts have been sealed.

Bihar has reported 58 cases of COVID-19, including one death, according to the state figures. Amid rise in the number of cases, the state government has also sealed borders of three districts - Begusarai, Nawada and Siwan.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to all those who have recently returned from any foreign country to come forward and give their samples for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms. He has also urged people not to hide their travel history.

The developments come at a time when the nation is under a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus which has been spreading fast across the world. More than 1.6 million have contracted the infection, nearly 95,000 have contracted the infection.

Across India, more than 6,400 cases of coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, have been reported; at least 199 people have died.

