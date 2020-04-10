Coronavirus: 199 Deaths In India, 33 In 24 Hours, 6,412 Cases So Far

Coronavirus: The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 199 people in the country

The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 199 people in the country, with 33 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 6,412 on Friday. The highest number cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with 1,364 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus that was first detected in China in December. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says more testing is a key step in the fight against the virus and cities like Mumbai have ramped up testing with more testing kits being procured and private labs conducting tests as well. They say the percentage of those who test positive has hovered around 5 per cent of total number of tests and that is a good indicator.