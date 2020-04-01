Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Rise To 152

These 152 cases include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

53 people who took part in the Tablighi event tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi

New Delhi:

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 152 on Wednesday after 32 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said.

These 152 cases include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, it tweeted.

Six people have been discharged, two died, while one has migrated out of the country, the CMO tweeted.

Till Tuesday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 120, including two deaths.

At least three doctors of government hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials said.

