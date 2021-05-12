Delhi Government vs Bharat Biotech Over Covaxin Supply

The company has refused to supply vaccine citing directives of the government, said Manish Sisodia.

Covaxin's maker Bharat Biotech has refused to supply vaccine doses to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today, hitting out at what he called the Centre's "vaccine mismanagement". The company, however, said it was "disheartening" that some states were complaining about its intentions.

Bharat Biotech has refused to supply vaccine citing directives of the government and limited availability, Mr Sisodia tweeted and also said at a video press meet.

"Once again I would say exporting 6.6 crore doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shut down 100 Covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply," he wrote.

Mr Sisodia said the Delhi government had asked for 1.34 vaccine doses to vaccinate those between 18 and 44 - equal doses of Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

"Covaxin has written clearly in a letter to us that they cannot give us vaccines because they are not available. They say they cannot give us more than the official authority, that is the Centre, has said. Covaxin supply to Delhi has stopped and they have clearly said that they will give vaccines according to the central government's guidelines," he said.

"They say that the Centre will decide who will get how much vaccine".

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella tweeted a counter. "Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to Covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for you," Dr Ella posted.

Mr Sisodia also said the Centre must immediately stop exporting vaccines. "Like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested, since both companies have limited production capacity, the formula should be taken from them and given to other companies who can make vaccines and there should be mass production," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said it was the central government's responsibility to procure vaccines from the international market and deliver it to states.

"Stopping exports, procuring vaccines should be the centre's responsibility and vaccinating people at the earliest should be the state's responsibility," Mr Sisodia said.

Several states have had to pause or delay the latest phase of vaccinations, covering adults below 45, because of the shortage of vaccines.

Beginning May 1, the centre's new policy says vaccine makers can sell half their doses directly to states and private hospitals at higher rates. The rest will continue to be supplied to the centre for free vaccinations of those above 45, health workers and frontline workers.