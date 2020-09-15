Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He's 'Asymptomatic'

Pema Khandu was on an official visit to Delhi on September 12. (File)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.

"I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy," Mr Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.

I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.



I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP. - Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

He said that he has self-isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure.

Mr Khandu went to the national capital on official visit on September 12.