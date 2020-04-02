Around 50 Medical Workers Infected By COVID-19: Health Ministry Official

Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus (Representational)

Around 50 members of medical staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, have tested positive for coronavirus across the country, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

There were reports of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that PPE kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantities in the market.

Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, several incidents of health workers and medical professionals being attacked have also surfaced in the past few days amid the ongoing 21-day countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some health workers and police officials, who went to collect the blood samples of the suspected COVID-19 patients in Bihar's Munger were allegedly attacked by a mob on Thursday. A group of ASHA workers was also attacked by locals in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,965 on Thursday, after as many as 328 new cases were reported, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)