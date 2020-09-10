COVID-19: 69% Of Total Deaths Concentrated In 4 States, 1 Union Territory

Centre said 60% of cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only 5 states

More than 74 per cent of the total active cases of COVID-19 are in nine most affected states, while 69 per cent of the total deaths reported so far are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, the Centre said on Thursday.

The ministry said that 60 per cent of the cumulative cases of COVID-19 have been reported from only five states - Maharashtra (9,67,349), Andhra Pradesh (5,27,512), Tamil Nadu (4,80,524), Karnataka (4,21,730), and Uttar Pradesh (2,85,041).

There are 9,19,018 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.58 per cent of the total caseload, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

More than 74 per cent of the total active cases are in nine most affected states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh presently contribute 49 per cent of total active cases of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,50,000 whereas Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh follow with more than 97,000 each, the ministry said.

Of the total 95,735 new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 23,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.

A total of 1,172 deaths have been registered in a span of 24 hours of which 32 per cent of deaths were reported from Maharashtra with 380 deaths followed by Karnataka with 128 deaths, and Tamil Nadu with 78 deaths.

Of the total deaths, 69 per cent are concentrated in five states and UT of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said.

The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities pushing India''s COVID-19 caseload to 44,65,863 and number of deaths to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



