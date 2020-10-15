680 Coronavirus Deaths In India, Lowest 1-Day Figure In 2 Months

680 Coronavirus Deaths In India, Lowest 1-Day Figure In 2 Months

About 47% Covid deaths in India have been of those under 60 years of age, the Centre said.

New Delhi: India has recorded the lowest COVID-19 deaths over a one-day period, governments coronavirus data released this morning shows. The countrys Covid tally surged to 73.7 lakh after a spike of 67,708 fresh COVID-19 infections since yesterday. Indias overall COVID-19 fatalities shot to 1,11,266 with 680 more people succumbing to the novel coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data shared by the Health Ministry showed. This is the fewest number of people to have succumbed to the disease since July 28 (654). The countrys one-day deaths were in the 800-900 range for the last two months. However, its death rate has consistently hovered around the 1.5 per cent-mark.

Here are top 10 developments on coronavirus cases in India:

  1. About 63.8 lakh Covid patients in the country have so far recovered from the viral disease; 81,514 patients have fought off COVID-19 since yesterday pushing the country's recovery rate to 87.4 per cent.

  2. India now has 8.12 lakh active cases and a daily positivity rate of 6 per cent as India conducted more than 11.3 lakh tests in the last 24 hours, and more than 9.1 crore tests on the whole till now.

  3. West Bengal, which has been recording highest daily infection spike rate in the country, recorded its highest one-day new infections and deaths till now on Wednesday. The state reported 64 COVID-19 deaths pushing its total Covid fatalities to 5,808. The state's coronavirus tally has surged past 3 lakh with 3,677 fresh cases.

  4. The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for 50.5 per cent of the country's fresh infections, was recorded from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

  5. All these states, barring Tamil Nadu, also recorded the highest one-day Covid deaths - 390, or 57 per cent of all Covid fatalities in India in this period.

  6. India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days (it was 25.5 days in mid August). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases, the Health Ministry tweeted this morning.

  7. In the past 2 weeks, India has been experiencing a declining trend in its Covid infections just as rising pollution, seasonal infections, festivals pose new challenges for containing the coronavirus pandemic in a densely populated country with limited medical infrastructure.

  8. As experts and government repeatedly warn against large gatherings, cinema halls and schools are set to reopen in some states from today.

  9. The government also urged people wear masks and warned against any laxity. -An important issue of lax behaviour while wearing masks was brought up at my meeting with Heads of all AIIMS and Central Government Hospitals today. I urge everyone to wear proper masks and wear them as recommended. It is essential to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,- country's Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

  10. India remains the second worst affected country in the world behind the Unites States, which has 79.1 lakh coronavirus cases with more than 2 lakh deaths.



