Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Cinema Halls Ready To Reopen In New COVID-19 Normal

Coronavirus: Cinema Halls Ready To Reopen In New COVID-19 Normal

Cinema halls in several parts of the country ready to open after seven months in the shadow of COVID-19. While theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chhattisgarh, they will open this week in several places, including Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stringent dos and don'ts in keeping with the new COVID-19 normal.

Ushering in a new era of movie watching, the Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) left it to states to take a final call on the matter.

PVR Cinemas, India's largest film exhibitor with 845 screens in 176 properties across 71 cities, on Wednesday said 10 states and four union territories have given their go-ahead for the reopening of cinemas.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 72.39 lakh cases on Wednesday after a fresh spike of 63,509 infections, the government data showed. The number of fatalities stood at 1,10,586 after 730 deaths were registered in a day.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 15, 2020 06:12 (IST) Coronavirus news: 1,237 new cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 1,237 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 3,10,430, a health official said on Wednesday evening.



The death countreached 7,297 with 47 fatalities.



"Of the 1,237 cases, 528 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,55,595 patients till now.

However, 1,413 patients were also discharged from city hospitals during the day," the official said.

Oct 15, 2020 06:02 (IST) COVID-19: Germany tightens restrictions to fight virus surge

Germany will introduce tougher measures on gatherings and mask-wearing to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday after talks with the heads of Germany's 16 federal states.



Europe's biggest economy will begin imposing limits on people gathering at events as well as mandatory mask wearing at crowded places when new infections in an area reach 35 per 100,000 in seven days, earlier than under the previous yardstick used of 50 per 100,000.



"I am convinced that what we do now in these days and weeks will be decisive for the question of how we come through this pandemic," Merkel said.



"We can see that ... infection rates are rising and that we have a very high infection rate in some regions," she added.



"We must therefore prevent an uncontrolled or exponential increase."