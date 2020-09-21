54.87 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India With 86,961 Fresh Cases

Coronavirus: India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload in the world.

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus:

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with over 12.08 lakh COVID -19 cases, including 32,671 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While schools across the country are allowed to partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from today, only a few states have decided to go ahead with the partial reopening. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have announced that they will not allow classes to resume from today. Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir have partial reopening of schools. The Taj Mahal in Agra reopened this morning with strict coronavirus safety guidelines after being shut for tourists for over six months. The Agra Fort too reopened today. Uttar Pradesh is the fifth most-affected state in the country with over 3.54 lakh COVID-19 cases. Rajasthan added 1,865 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to over 1.14 lakh. The maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur. Chhattisgarh reported 1,949 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking the statewide case count to 86,183 and death count to 677. Ten districts in the state have been put under lockdown from today. State capital Raipur, which has been reporting 900 to 1,000 daily cases,has been declared a containment zone. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the highest COVID-19 death rate among all paramilitaries, the Centre said in a written reply in parliament on Sunday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan played down fears that the virus crisis in India has reached the community transmission stage, pointing out that "only 10 states are reporting maximum cases" and that the bulk of these are in "few districts". Andhra Pradesh is the second most-affected state in the country with over YYY lakh CIVID-19 cases. Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.1 crore, as countries tighten restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity. The US remains the country hit hardest by far by the health crisis gripping the world, with over 1.99 lakh deaths.



India has recorded 54,87,580 COVID-19 cases so far with 86,961 new infections. 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 87,882. 93,356 patients have recovered from the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. This is for the third straight day that the number of daily recoveries is higher than the daily cases. With 43,96,399 people in the country having recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate is 80.11 per cent. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha that over four coronavirus vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial in India. Amid rising cases, Rajasthan has imposed prohibitory orders in 11 districts, including state capital Jaipur, from today. Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from today. India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States.