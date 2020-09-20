Highest Covid Death Rate In Industrial Security Force Among Paramilitaries

The CISF guards the country's industrial installations and airports (File)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the highest COVID-19 death rate among all paramilitaries, the Centre said in a written reply in parliament on Sunday. The Central Reserve Police Force, which is involved in anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-hit regions, has the biggest number of personnel testing positive for the virus.

Replying to MP Jagdambika Pal's query, the Centre said CRPF, with 9,158 positive personnel, is worst hit by the pandemic. The force's death rate is 0.39 per cent and its recovery rate is over 84 per cent.

The BSF, which guards India's borders with its neighbours, is second on the list with 8,934 cases. The death rate in the force is 0.36 per cent and the recovery rate is 80.41 per cent.

The CISF, which looks after the security of the country's industrial installations and airports, has had 5,544 coronavirus cases till now. Its death rate is the highest at 0.43 per cent. The recovery rate among the force's personnel is 75.25 per cent.

Assam Rifles, with 1,746 cases, has the worst recovery rate among all the listed paramilitaries. Only 61.63 per cent of its COVID-19 positive personnel have been cured of the disease. Its death rate at 0.40 per cent is the second worst.

"The Government has established COVID-19 Hospitals, Covid care centres and Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) for treatment and to support the recovery of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel, who are found positive for COVID-19," the government said in its reply.

"In addition to normal benefits available to a CAPF personnel on death, it has been decided to provide Rs 15 Lakh to next of kins through "Bharat Ke Veer" funds, in cases CAPF personnel dies due to COVID-19 infection contracted while deployed on Covid-19 related duties. Immediate grant for funeral expenses and support for expeditious processing of family pension and other dues is provided," it added.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States, has reported over 54 lakh cases, including 86,752 deaths, so far.