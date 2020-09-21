Coronavirus LIVE: India's Covid Tally Crosses 54-Lakh Mark, Total 86,752 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in India: About 43 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far. (File)

India's coronavirus tally reached to 54,00,619 cases with the fresh spike of 92,605 new cases, the Health Ministry data showed. About 43 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far; 94,612 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Twelve lakh samples- the highest in a day so far- were tested since Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a tweet. This takes the total number of samples collected to 6,36,61,060.

1,133 deaths linked to Covid registered since yesterday has taken the number of fatalities to 86,752.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has played down fears the Covid outbreak in India has reached community transmission stage, pointing out that "only 10 states are reporting maximum cases" and that the bulk of these are in "few districts".

During an hour-long social media interaction on Sunday, the minister also turned away questions about the pandemic peaking in India, stating that different parts of the country were "at multiple trajectories".

"Large outbreaks in certain districts indicate an acute spread... only 10 states are contributing 77 per cent of active cases. If you see state-specific data, you will find that these cases are concentrated in few districts," Dr Vardhan said.

"India is at multiple trajectories across the urban, semi-urban and rural populations," he added.

The Health Minister's comment comes a day after his Delhi counterpart, Satyendar Jain, took a swipe at the centre over its insistence that India has still not entered the community transmission stage.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 21, 2020 06:00 (IST) Jharkhand's Covid Case Count Rises To 71,352

Jharkhand recorded 1,492 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 71,352, according to the state government.

There were 1,235 recoveries and discharges reported in the state.

The total number of cases include 56,944 recovered and discharged cases while 617 have died due to the virus.

India's total case count stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 86,752 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry.

Sep 21, 2020 05:42 (IST) Coronavirus: Four Vaccines In Advanced Stages Of Pre-Clinical Trial, Says Centre

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed that over four coronavirus vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial in India.

"145 vaccine candidates across the world are under pre-clinical evaluation, around 35 under clinical trials. In India, we gave all support to 30 vaccine candidates -3 of these are in advanced trials of phases 1, 2, and 3. Over 4 in advanced stages of the pre-clinical trial," Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic

The Minister also said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare received Rs 893.93 crores from PM-CARES Fund for 50,000 made in India ventilators.

"On January 30, World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the world about such disease. But we had started work from January 8. By January 17, we had issued a detailed health advisory and started point of entry surveillance and community surveillance. On January 30, when the first case in India was reported, authorities did 162 contact tracing," he said.

Sep 21, 2020 05:41 (IST) Stubble Burning Can Exacerbate Coronavirus Crisis, Says Expert

The stubble burning which is likely to start later this month ahead of the Rabi crop sowing season can exacerbate the Coronavirus crisis, an agricultural-cum-environment expert has cautioned.

"If alternate arrangements to stubble burning are not made, pollutants like particulate matters and toxic gases like Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID 19 situation, as the Coronavirus also impacts the respiratory tract," Sanjeev Nagpal, also an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue management, told PTI on Sunday.

"Last year, nearly 50,000 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab. Stubble burning contributes about 18 to 40 per cent of particulate matter to atmosphere in northern plains. It also emits large amounts of toxic pollutants like Methane, Carbon Monoxide and carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons," said Mr Nagpal, also the MD of Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd (SAVPL).