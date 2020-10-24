Over 53,000 New Cases In A Day As India's Covid Tally Passes 78 Lakh-Mark

The number of active cases stands at 6,80,680, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi are the five states that reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, India's worst COVID-19-affected state, added 7,347 new cases, with the total number of infected people reaching 16,32,544. The state also reported 184 deaths, which took the fatality count to 43,015.

Karnataka reported 5,356 new infections and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 7,93,907 lakh.

West Bengal reported 4,143 new COVID-19 cases and 60 related fatalities taking the overall tally in the state to 3,41,426 and the death count to 6,368.

Delhi on Friday reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases in a day, sparking concerns of a virus wave amid the festive season. Barring October 19, the national capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days -- a worrying sign, especially when COVID-19 levels have shown a drastic drop nationally.

Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been cleared for the third phase of clinical trials. The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on October 2, seeking its permission to conduct Phase 3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Air India will operate its flight to Wuhan on October 30, the first after the central Chinese city, from where the coronavirus initially emerged in December last year, was officially declared safe from the virus in June and all curbs were lifted. A Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight will be operated on the Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30, the Indian Embassy in Beijing announced on Friday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the situation of coronavirus in the country and urged people to necessary precautions during the coming festival and winter season.

The global figure now stands at over 4.12 crore cases and over 11.3 lakh deaths, according to WHO.