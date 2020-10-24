Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson To Resume Vaccine Trials In US

Joe Biden said if elected president he would mandate Covid vaccines be free for all Americans

Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson both said on Friday that they are set to resume their paused COVID-19 vaccine trials in the United States -- providing a glimmer of hope as the number of cases skyrocket across the country.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 223,000 Americans, and the health crisis is a top issue in the presidential election pitting incumbent Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

Democrat Joe Biden had said that if elected president he would mandate coronavirus vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to "get ahead" of the coronavirus.

As he laid out his emergency plan to battle the pandemic, Joe Biden assailed President Donald Trump for his response, saying the Republican incumbent has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America."

Donald Trump, who trails Joe Biden in the polls, has also stressed that a vaccine -- which he says will be ready in the coming weeks -- should be free.

Meanwhile, the convalescent plasma therapy, which uses the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients as a potential treatment, has shown a limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 24, 2020 07:04 (IST) Coronavirus news: Turkey records 2,165 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since May 6



The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen by 2,165 to 357,693 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since May 6, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey has registered the largest number of new cases since early May for the second day in a row, which means that the nation is facing the second wave of the pandemic like many other countries, ANI reported.



Oct 24, 2020 07:03 (IST) Coronavirus news: Odisha begins preparation of database of frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccine



The Odisha government on Friday has started preparing a data base of healthcare workers and anganwadi workers, who will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision has been taken by the State Health and Family Welfare Department following the indication from the Centre, ANI reported.