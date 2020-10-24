Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson To Resume Vaccine Trials In US

Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson both said on Friday that they are set to resume their paused COVID-19 vaccine trials in the United States -- providing a glimmer of hope as the number of cases skyrocket across the country.
COVID-19 has now killed more than 223,000 Americans, and the health crisis is a top issue in the presidential election pitting incumbent Donald Trump against Joe Biden.
Democrat Joe Biden had said that if elected president he would mandate coronavirus vaccines be free for all Americans, part of a national strategy to "get ahead" of the coronavirus.
As he laid out his emergency plan to battle the pandemic, Joe Biden assailed President Donald Trump for his response, saying the Republican incumbent has "given up" fighting the virus and has "quit on America."
Donald Trump, who trails Joe Biden in the polls, has also stressed that a vaccine -- which he says will be ready in the coming weeks -- should be free.
Meanwhile, the convalescent plasma therapy, which uses the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients as a potential treatment, has shown a limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say.
The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July.