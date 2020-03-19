5 Measures Taken By Indian Railways To Check Coronavirus Spread

As a precautionary measure and to discourage nonessential travel and overcrowding of trains, so far total 155 pairs of low occupancy trains are cancelled till March 31. The trains are cancelled keeping in view the availability of alternate trains for passengers and ensuring that no passenger shall remain stranded. Full refund is being given to all the passengers whose train has been cancelled.

To discourage unnecessary travel and to prevent the vulnerable category of senior citizens from undertaking unnecessary travels, concessional booking of all tickets except patients, students and Divyangjan category for unreserved and reserved segment are being suspended form March 20.

To avoid unnecessary crowding at Railway Stations in wake of spread of COVID-19, it has been instructed to DRMs to review the situation over railway stations and raise the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 wherever necessary.

Advisories are being issued to passengers to avoid non-essential train journeys and to ensure that they do not have running fever while they are commencing the journey. At any point of journey if passenger feels that he is having fever, he can contact the railway staff for medical attention and further assistance.