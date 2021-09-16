30,570 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 12.4% Higher Than Yesterday

The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.94 per cent for the last 17 days

India reported 30,570 fresh COVID-19 cases today, 12.4 per cent higher than yesterday. The total active cases is 3,42,923. The government said so far 76.57 crore doses of vaccines have been administered across the country.

Active COVID-19 cases in India account for 1.03 per cent of total cases. The recovery rate is 97.64 per cent.

At least 38,303 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of 1.93 per cent is below the 3 per cent mark for the last 83 days.

In 2020, India's Covid tally crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

Last year too, the tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The threat of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 is still looming. It is a mutant version of B.1.617.2 strain, which was called Delta by the World Health Organisation.

Experts say the Delta strain drove the second wave of COVID-19, infecting millions and leading to the deaths of thousands.