Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Records 27,176 Covid Cases In A Day

Daily new cases of coronavirus in India continued to remained below 30,000 with the country recording 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 284 new fatalities were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,33,16,755, while the death count has climbed to 4,43,497, according to the data.

The active cases declined to 3,51,087 comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 11,120 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,10,829 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,60,55,796.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 16, 2021 06:08 (IST) Bengal logs 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 more fatalities



West Bengal reported 14 fresh CIVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, raising the count to 18,613, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,58,860 with 743 single-day cases, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.



The state now has 8,050 active cases and 15,32,197 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 753 since Tuesday, it said.