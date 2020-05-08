3,390 Coronavirus Cases, 103 Deaths In 24 Hours, Total Cases In India Cross 56,300

Coronavirus: India is under a COVID-19 lockdown till May 17

India has reported 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 in the past 24 hours, according government data released this morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 56,342 and deaths to 1,886. The recovery rate is 29.35 per cent with 1,273 - a record number - having been successfully treated in 24 hours.

Overall 16,540 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.

On Thursday national capital Delhi recorded 448 new cases - its biggest single-day spike - and one death in a 24-hour period, taking total cases to 5,980 and deaths to 66. The recovery rate in the city state, the third worst-hit in the country, is 32.39 per cent.