Karnataka Cancels Migrants' Train, Congress Says Can't Keep Them Captive

The Karnataka government has cancelled all the ten trains that were expected to ferry migrant workers back to their home states this week -- a move the opposition Congress dubbed holding the workers "hostage". Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said he has "appealed" to migrant workers to stay as construction work has resumed in the state.

In a letter to the South Western Railways, N Manjunatha Prasad, the nodal officer for migrants, referring to an earlier request, said: "We had requested to arrange to run two train services every day for 5 days (total train services) except for tomorrow i.e. 06.05.2020 for which three trains can be arranged."

"Since the train services are not required from tomorrow the letter cite under reference above is withdrawn," read the letter dated May 5.

The trains to ferry migrants were started last week after much back and forth between the Centre and the states amid a countrywide exodus of labourers. As income dried up overnight due to the lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers set off for their home states on foot, arguing that hunger would kill then before coronavirus does.

When the Centre finally allowed migrants to return home, the states demanded special trains be run for this, sine it was not practical to send lakhs of labourers and their families by bus over huge distances.

Several states, however, have been reluctant to let the migrant labourers go, looking ahead at the time when the lockdown ends and industrial activity resumes.

At a press conference today, Mr Yeddurappa said, "We have sent around one lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains back to their home towns. I have also appealed to migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now".

The state has also announced an extra Rs3,000 for construction workers -- in addition to the Rs 2,000 they received earlier -- while announcing a Rs 1,600 crore relief package today for groups worst hit by the lockdown.

The opposition Congress objected to the state's move."We can't keep them (the migrant labourers) captive. We have to take them into confidence. The government and builders must give them incentives," said senior Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

The BJP's Jagdish Shettar, a former Chief Minister of the state, said the government has already helped lakhs of people to go home over the last three or four days.

"Whoever is interested is staying here. If they are not interested, they will be sent back. If there is a demand, definitely we will request the chief minister," he said.