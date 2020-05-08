'Shocked By Deaths Of My Brothers': Rahul Gandhi On Migrants Hit By Train

Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi responded to news of 15 migrants being run over by a train

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed dismay after 15 migrant labourers were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district early this morning. Mr Gandhi tweeted: "I am shocked by the news of the killing of my labourers and brothers" and said he was ashamed at the treatment being meted out to migrant workers and daily wagers across the country, whom he referred to as "nation builders".

The migrants run over were part of a group of 20 walking from Jalna in Maharashtra to Bhusaval - a distance of 157 km. According to police, who are counselling the survivors, the migrants slept on the tracks believing that trains would not run due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Confirming the incident, the Railways tweeted the driver tried to stop the train and also said an inquiry had been ordered into the tragic incident.

"I am shocked by the news of the killing of my labourers and brothers due to the crushing of the goods train. We should be ashamed of the treatment being done to our nation builders. My condolences to the families of those killed and pray for the early recovery of the injured," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished" by the migrant workers' deaths and tweeted that "all possible support" would be offered to their families.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Lakhs of migrants and daily wagers stranded by the coronavirus lockdown that has been in place since March 25 have been left with no option but to walk, hundreds, often thousands of kilometres to their hometowns and villages.

Last week, after reportedly being advised of a political backlash, the centre permitted the Railways to run special trains to ferry migrants back home.

Despite this, some migrants have continued to try and walk home, pointing out that the special trains either take too long or are too difficult to access; passenger lists are prepared by the respective state governments.