10,229 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 9.2% Lower Than Yesterday

New Delhi: India recorded 10,229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 9.2% lower than yesterday. PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso ReadIndia Reports 11,271 COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 11,271 New Covid Cases In India, 4% Lower Than YesterdayMumbai Achieves 100% First Dose Covid Vaccination Target: MinisterTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:Coronavirus cases indiaCOVID-19Coronavirus india updates