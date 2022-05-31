Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,706 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths In A Day

India Covid Updates: The country also reported 25 new Covid deaths on Monday.

India on Monday reported at least 2,706 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,55,749. The active cases also increased to 17,698 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,24,611 with 25 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

