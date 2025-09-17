Cops Try To Arrest Accused In Delhi Locality, Get Thrashed By His Relatives

Several Delhi Police personnel were injured in an attack by a group of men while attempting to arrest a person in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Tuesday.

According to officials, a police team had reached Chandan Hola village to arrest a man identified as Azam, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued.

When the officers tried to detain him, Azam and some of his relatives allegedly resisted and launched a violent assault on the police team. The clash left multiple personnel injured, who were later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Videos of the assault show several men clashing with cops on the road. One of the attackers is also seen running away from the cops.

Police say that a case has now been registered against Azam and those involved in the attack, based on the statements of the injured policemen. A search operation has been launched to track down the accused.

