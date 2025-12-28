Delhi Government Reopens Online Professional Development Courses For Teachers

Online SCERT Courses For Teachers: The Delhi government has announced the reopening of several professional development courses aimed at enhancing teachers' skills. These courses will be conducted online and are open to teachers, school heads, and teacher educators from government, aided, unaided, and private schools.

The courses include NISHTA (National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement) courses, General Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes, and micro and nano courses offered by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Courses Offered

The professional development courses cover a wide range of relevant and contemporary topics, including:

Safety in Cyberspace

Power of Audio in Education

Social Media Safety

Cyber Crime

Microlearning and Nano Courses to Enhance Teaching-Learning

Instructional Design for Techno-Pedagogy Integration, among others

What Does NISHTA Cover?

Under NISHTA, courses will be offered in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). These will be available in English, Hindi, and Urdu, with a focus on improving classroom practices at the foundational stage in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

With a strong emphasis on competency-based education and higher-order thinking skills, NISHTA also aims to provide access to high-quality teaching-learning resources. These resources are designed to help teachers address the diverse learning needs of students.

The NISHTA programme offers five levels of courses, including NISHTA Elementary, Secondary, FLN, and offline face-to-face courses.

What Do General CPD Courses Cover?

General CPD courses focus on a wide range of contemporary themes such as cyber hygiene, social media safety, cyber crime, digital wellness, inclusive education, instructional design for techno-pedagogy integration, media literacy, financial safety, data privacy and protection, environmental concerns like e-waste, action research, and the use of open educational resources.

How To Apply

Teachers can enrol in these courses through the DIKSHA portal, where all modules are available in digital format, the board said, according to PTI.

Applicants must fill out a separate application form for each course they wish to enrol in.

Enrolment for all courses will remain open until March 10, 2026, while the courses must be completed by March 15, 2026, as stated by SCERT.

The DIKSHA platform offers video lessons, text-based learning materials, and assessments, allowing participants to complete the courses at their own pace within the prescribed timeline.