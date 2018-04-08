Cops On Duty Shower Money On Dancers, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A video of police personnel swaying to Hindi songs and showering money on dancers in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has recently gone viral. A police constable and an officer have been suspended for their conduct while on duty, a senior police officer said. The suspended cops were part of the team deployed to watch over an annual community event in Madnapur village."Every year, the event takes place for three days. We have seen the video and ordered an inquiry. The two cops seen in the clip have been suspended and investigations are underway," a police officer told news agency ANI.In the 45-second video of the incident on Saturday, the cops can be seen matching steps with dance performers dressed in glittery outfits. They invite the dancers by showing off currency. Soon the cops are surrounded by dancers and money is being thrown in the air. The women as well as their associates make a dash for flying notes. The cops, seemingly delighted, shower some more and it continues.It is not known if the cops had consumed liquor as well.