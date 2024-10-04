Cop's Heroic Act Saves Life Of Man Who Fell While Boarding Moving Train At Gujarat Station

Police constable's heroic act of saving a passenger's life at a railway station in Gujarat.

A video of a police constable's heroic act of saving a passenger's life at a railway station in Gujarat has gone viral. Alpesh Chauhan fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train at the Vapi railway station.

Constable Yogesh Jagubhai, who was on duty, was standing nearby. He quickly pulled Mr Chauhan away from the moving train. The constable's alertness saved the passenger's life.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Mr Chauhan of Ankleshwar was travelling from Vapi to his hometown in Bharuch when this incident occurred.

“Commendable job!” Gujarat Police praised the efforts of the constable in a social media post.

The social media handle of Gujarat Police also shared the CCTV footage and a picture of Alpesh and Yogesh standing together.

Social media users too recognised the constable's efforts and left comments like “Salute” and “Good”.

On Instagram, a user wrote, “Eshi koi jagah nahi jaja police ka pahera na ho salute he bhai aapko (There is no place which is not guarded by the police. Salute to you, brother.)”

“Aek hi dil he kitni baar jitegi gujrat police (I have only one heart, how many times will Gujarat Police win),” wrote another user.

“Proud of u Gujarat police,” added another.

What do you think of the constable's efforts? Tell us in the comments!