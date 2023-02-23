Watch: Congress's Pawan Khera Whisked Away By Cops, Says 'Long Battle'

Pawan Khera was taken off an IndiGo flight to Raipur this morning.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that authorities flat out lied to him while trying to get him off a plane to Chhattisgarh, in a brazen violation of rules and his personal liberty. Later, as he was arrested and taken away by the Assam Police, he was ready to fight the "long battle".

"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Mr Khera said.

#WATCH | "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight," says Congress leader Pawan Khera as Delhi Police takes him after he was deboarded from an aircraft at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/cKXeo6kSb4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Mr Khera, a senior Congress spokesperson, was allegedly forced to exit an IndiGo flight out of Delhi, despite a boarding pass, moments after party leaders boarded the plane. He was arrested and whisked away by police later.

Nearly 50 party leaders, who were flying to Raipur for a meeting of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), launched a protest on the tarmac, next to the aircraft during the altercation.

IndiGo Airline sources said Mr Khera was deplaned on being served an FIR or First Information Report. There was "no impact" on flights, they said.

The Congress alleged that Pawan Khera was stopped without an arrest warrant. "This is nothing but a rattled government and its high-handedness," Congress's Supriya Srinate told NDTV.

The BJP has demanded Mr Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An FIR was filed after a BJP leader filed a police complaint.

"Modi government is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning Pawan Khera from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement and silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji," tweeted KC Venugopal, a senior Congress leader.