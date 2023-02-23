Congress Leader Deplaned, Party Says Assam Police At Delhi Airport

Congress alleged an attempt to detain Pawan Khera at the Delhi airport and protested on the tarmac.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was stopped from flying out of Delhi to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur this morning, after which a large number of party leaders launched a rare protest on the tarmac, next to the aircraft.

Pawan Khera, a senior Congress spokesperson, was allegedly forced to exit an IndiGo flight, despite a boarding pass, after party leaders boarded the plane. The Congress leaders were flying to Raipur for a big party meeting.

"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Pawan Khera said.

Scores of Congress leaders got off the plane and protested on the Delhi airport tarmac, shouting slogans and staging a sit-in right next to the aircraft.

The party alleged that Pawan Khera was stopped without an arrest warrant. An Assam Police team reportedly arrived at the airport to arrest the leader. "This is nothing but a rattled government and its high-handedness," said Congress's Supriya Srinate.

An IndiGo Airlines official said there were instructions not to allow Pawan Khera on the flight because of a case against him.

The BJP has demanded Mr Khera's arrest over allegations that he insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A BJP leader has filed a police complaint.

"Modi government is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning Pawan Khera from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement and silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji," tweeted KC Venugopal, a senior Congress leader.

At a recent press conference, Mr Khera flubbed PM Modi's name while demanding a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row. "If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautam Das - sorry, Damodardas - Modi have?" he said, appearing to confirm the middle name with a colleague.

The BJP insists that Mr Khera's fumble was deliberate.