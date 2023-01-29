Cop Who Killed Odisha Minister Was Being Treated For Mental Illness

Gopalkrushna Das allegedly opened fire while Naba Das alighted from a car. (File)

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Gopalkrushna Das, who allegedly shot dead Odisha's health Minister Naba Kishore Das here, was being treated for bipolar disorder by a psychiatrist.

Despite the history of mental disorder, Das was somehow issued a service revolver and appointed in-charge of a police post at Brajrajnagar where he shot dead Das.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, Psychiatry department head Dr Chandra Sekhar Tripathy told reporters that Das was suffering from bipolar disorder.

"Das had first visited my clinic about eight to ten years ago. He used to get angry very easily and was undergoing treatment for this," Dr Tripathy said.

"I am not sure whether he was taking medicines regularly. If medicine are not taken regularly, the disease reappears. It has been a year since he visited me last," th doctor said.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that ranged from hyper-mania to depression, according to experts. However, the disease can be controlled by treatment including counselling.

Das was a resident of Jaleswarkhandi village of Ganjam district. He started his career in police as a constable in Berhampur and was later transferred to Jharsuguda district 12 years ago.

Jharsugda SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi said the ASI was issued a licensed pistol after he was made in-charge of a police outpost at Gandhi Chhak of Brajrajnagar area. Das's wife Jayanti also confirmed that her husband used to take medicine for the psychological disorder. "As he stays about 400 km from us, I cannot say whether he was regularly taking medicine," she said.

Official sources said that Das was Sunday deployed for law and order arrangement for minister Naba Das's visit. Before opening fire at the minister, Das had kept his motorcycle nearly 50 metres away from the spot were he attacked Das.

He allegedly opened fire while the minister alighted from a car to attend a local programme and his supporters were garlanding him.

Though he fired two rouds targeting the minister, only one of hit the target. Immediately after the incident, Das attempted to flee from the spot by firing at the air, but was captured, police said.

"He was was immediately overpowered and detained for questioning," SDPO Bhoi said.

However, the reason behind the ASI opening fire at the minister was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, officials said the crime Branch of Odisha Police has taken over the case relating to killing of the health minister.

A seven member special Investigating team comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers of Crime Branch has been formed, a senior CB official said adding that the team is led by Ramesh Ch Dora, deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer.

He along with a balastics expert have reached Jharsuguda by helicopter to start the investigation.

Arun Bothara IPS, ADGP, CID-CB has also accompanied them to personally supervise and monitor the probe.

The CID Crime Branch has registered a case under section 307 IPC read with 27 Arms Act, an official said.

