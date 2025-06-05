Advertisement
Killed In 26/11 Attack, Cop Posthumously Promoted To Assistant Sub-Inspector

Police driver Arun Chitte was killed when terrorists Mohd Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail opened fire at police officials.

Read Time: 2 mins
Killed In 26/11 Attack, Cop Posthumously Promoted To Assistant Sub-Inspector
Mr Chitte worked as a driver of senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar for a decade.
Mumbai:

Police driver Arun Chitte, martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI), officials said on Wednesday.

The promotion came into force on June 1, an official said citing the order.

Mr Chitte worked as a driver of senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar for a decade. He was killed when terrorists Mohd Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail opened fire at police officials.

Mr Chitte's family members were congratulated at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday where a senior police officer handed them the promotion order, a recognition of Mr Chitte's bravery and sacrifice.

Mumbai Police shared the news of Mr Chitte's promotion on social media platforms.

"A day of immense pride and emotion. We had the honour of inviting his family today to congratulate them on this well-deserved promotion and formally hand over the promotion order, a recognition of his bravery and sacrifice," Mumbai Police said.

"This small gesture is our way of ensuring that his service to the nation is remembered with the respect it deserves," police stated.

Mr Chitte is survived by his wife and three daughters.

