Cop In Dry State Gujarat Arrested For Rs 12,000 Bribe For Transporting Liquor

In a remarkable turn of events in the dry state of Gujarat, an Anti-Corruption Bureau operation resulted in the arrest of police personnel following a bribery complaint by a person who is a relative of an illegal liquor seller, i.e., a bootlegger.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Vivekanandnagar police station in Ahmedabad Rural, where a constable identified as Miturajsinh Chudasama allegedly tried to extract monthly payments from the individual (relative of the bootlegger).

According to a police official, the complainant does not run a bootlegging business himself. However, because he occasionally rode a scooter with his cousin, Ajay, who is involved in illicit alcohol sales, police D-staff personnel assumed he was also in the trade and demanded money from him. Constable Chudasama allegedly demanded a monthly bribe totalling Rs 12,000 for himself and two colleagues to allow the illicit transport of country-made liquor through the area.

It is very strange that the complainant is not aware of his brother's illegal supply of alcohol but used to travel on the same vehicle during the supply. Also, the complainant agreed to pay the bribe.

The constable had already collected an initial payment of Rs 6,000 and expected the remaining Rs 6,000 on August 4. Refusing to succumb to further extortion, the citizen approached the Anand Anti-Corruption Bureau police station and filed an official complaint. ACB officers subsequently set a trap near the Badodara village crossroads along the Hathijan to Khatraj road in Daskroi taluka, catching the constable red-handed as he accepted the remaining cash.

Authorities recovered the full bribe amount on the spot and have charged the officer with criminal misconduct and abuse of power.