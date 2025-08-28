"Conversion, Illegal Migration Cause Demographic Imbalance": Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind demographic imbalance and said that while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.



Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mr Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh's view on illegal infiltration.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.

