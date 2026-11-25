Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attended the Mumbai Book Festival on Wednesday and urged children, students, and citizens to learn from books and contribute to nation-building. Describing the festival as a unique initiative, Adani said he was delighted to see many students at the event and highlighted the importance of reading and acquiring knowledge.

"The Book Festival is a unique initiative. I am very happy to see such many students here. There is a vast treasure of books here. May children, students, and every citizen learn from these books and contribute to nation-building," Adani said.

Adani's remarks came as the festival witnessed significant participation from school and college students. He encouraged people to make the most of the diverse collection of books and use the knowledge gained through reading for the development of society and the country.

National Book Trust (NBT) Chairman Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chief Organiser Ameet Satam, Chief Convener Acharya Pawan Tripathi, sponsor and Aspect Group CEO Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, senior Sangh pracharak Sunil Deshpande, Sanjeev Jaiswal and Mahendra Kalyan also attended the event.

The festival features more than 600 book stalls offering titles across various languages and genres, covering subjects such as literature, history, culture and journalism. The second day also witnessed discussions and book launches focusing on cinema, theatre, literature, peace and the role of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence.

Organised by the National Book Trust under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Mumbai Book Festival is being held in partnership with the Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the University of Mumbai. The festival will continue until November 29.

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