Constantly Tracking Process Of Establishing US Consulate In Bengaluru: S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he is tracking the process of establishing a US consulate in Bengaluru and constantly reminding them. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr Jaishankar said, "Certainly, when I come to Bengaluru, it's an achievement I should talk about. We are tracking the establishment of that consulate."

Further, he highlighted that on the American side, they have to go through a certain process where they have to resource it and get approval.

"I think they are moving along that way. I am there to constantly remind them that this consulate should be done quickly."

S Jaishankar said that he would like to visit the consulate on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he made this request to the US in his June last year visit.

"I tell them that whenever you do the consulate, I would like to come here on behalf of Prime Minister Modi because this was a request that Prime Minister Modi got done when he went on a state visit to America in June last year," he said in the Bengaluru press conference.

Earlier, in June last year, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed opening new consulates in each other's countries. The United States intends to initiate the process to open two new consulates in India in the cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"India will take steps to operationalize its new consulate in Seattle later this year, and open two new consulates at jointly identified locations in the United States," the press release added.

Additionally, both affirmed a vision of India and the United States as among the closest partners in the world, a partnership of democracies looking into the 21st century with hope, ambition, and confidence.

"Together, we will build an even stronger, more diverse India-US partnership that will advance the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future grounded in respect for human rights, and shared principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," the MEA said in a statement.

Our cooperation will serve the global good as we work through a range of multilateral and regional groupings particularly the Quad, to contribute towards a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

"No corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership between our two great countries, which spans the seas to the stars," the statement added.

