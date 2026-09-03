Conrad Sangma Says All Is Well Amid Buzz Over BJP Moves In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister and ruling National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma has dismissed speculation of a possible realignment involving United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it would not unsettle the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-II) government.

The Chief Minister insisted that the government is stable and would not be affected by political changes within either party.

Responding to reports that several UDP MLAs were weighing a move to the BJP, Sangma said he had no information on the reported development beyond media reports. "We are still in the dark about it," he said, adding that the government would assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action if any political change actually took place.

The remarks came amid speculation that as many as nine UDP MLAs could join the BJP, potentially reshaping the political equations within the ruling alliance. The UDP, however, has rejected the reports as baseless.

The political intrigue has also deepened following the recent meeting between UDP legislators and Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. The UDP, however, said the discussions centred on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and other issues concerning Meghalaya.

Sangma's comments indicate that the government is not treating the speculation as an immediate threat to the coalition's stability.

The UDP with 12 MLAs is a constituent of the NPP-led MDA-II government in Meghalaya. Sangma said any political movement involving the UDP or BJP would be assessed only if it materialised, maintaining that the government remained stable despite the ongoing speculation.

Deputy Chief Minister and NPP state president Prestone Tynsong also dismissed the speculation. Responding to questions on whether a possible movement of UDP MLAs towards the BJP could impact the NPP-led government, Tynsong said the ruling party's numbers were strong enough to ensure stability.

"Our strength alone is 33. We need 30-31 to form the government, so we have already crossed that mark," he told news agency IANS.

The NPP leader also made it clear that his party would not interfere in the internal affairs of the UDP or other political parties.

In the 60-member House, Conrad Sangma's NPP has 33 MLAs. The UDP and BJP, who are partners in the government, have 12 and two MLAs respectively. Four other MLAs also support the Sangma government, taking the coalition tally to 51.