'Connect With BJP Family...': PM To Launch Membership Drive In Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi will launch BJP's membership drive in Varanasi today (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Varanasi, his constituency, to launch a membership drive for the BJP. This is his second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh after his party clinched a spectacular win in the national election held in April and May.

"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the @BJP4India Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," PM Modi tweeted on Friday as the Union Budget was being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament, driving home a message about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's vision to take India to a $5 trillion economy in five years.

After landing at Varanasi around 10 am, PM Modi will inaugurate a state of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport of the temple town. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will receive him. This will be followed by a tree-plantation drive.

"...I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage," PM Modi tweeted on Friday, referring to the riverside ghats in Varanasi popular with devotees and tourists as well.

On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the @BJP4India Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same.



This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2019

The Prime Minister visited Varanasi on May 27 to thank the people of his constituency after he won the national election by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat, but also saw his victory margin rise by nearly a lakh votes compared to 2014, when he defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal by over three lakh votes.

The riverside ghats in Varanasi are popular with devotees and tourists as well (File)

BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party has set a target of adding a minimum of 20 per cent more workers during the membership drive, which will end on August 11.

"Anyone can become member by giving a missed call on a mobile number or by filing a form," Mr Chouhan said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the BJP's membership drive programme in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

