Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Expresses Solidarity With Flood Victims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweets solidarity with flood victims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed solidarity with flood victims in the north and north-eastern states.

She tweeted, "My heartfelt solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Assam, Bihar, UP, Tripura and Mizoram who are being devastated by floods. #AssamFloods."

Overflowing rivers and landslides in the northern and north-eastern states triggered by massive rainfall have left several people dead, lakhs of people homeless and property worth millions have been destroyed.

In the 33 districts of Assam, about 44.96 lakh people have been affected by the flood. A total of 17 people lost their lives due to floods in Assam -- in Dhemaji (2), Golaghat (3), Barpeta (1), Jorhat (2), Dhubri (1), Goalpara (1), Morigaon (4), Nagaon (2) and Hailakandi (1) and 2 persons lost their lives due to landslide in Kamrup (M) and Dima Hasao.

In Bihar, at least 33 people were killed due to floods. 19 National Disaster Response Force teams are deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul to tackle flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall.

In Uttar Pradesh, 14 people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state.

