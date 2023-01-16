'Only Filthy Rich Can Afford': Congress's Jairam Ramesh On Luxury Cruise

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists.

While inaugurating the world's largest longest river cruise titled Ganga Vilas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "a new age of tourism in India", but Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh has termed it "obscene".

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that the service would also endanger India's national aquatic mammal.

"The river cruise on the Ganga unveiled by the PM is obscene! Who can afford Rs 50 lakh per night except the filthy rich? Ganga is still neither Nirmal nor Aviral. Now this Tamasha will also endanger India's national aquatic mammal -- the Gangetic dolphin," Jairam Ramesh wrote in his tweet.

He later corrected his tweet which had incorrect per night charges of the cruise.

The Ganga river cruise was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from Varanasi.

The 51-day cruise, being pitched as the world's longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination -- Dibrugarh in Assam -- on March 1.

"The beginning of the world's longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India," Prime Minister Modi had said while flagging off the cruise virtually via video conference.

Set to sail from Varanasi, the cruise ship, MV Ganga Vilas, will cover 3,200 km over 51 days, crossing 27 river systems and several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh. The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world.

The journey will allow the tourists to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in India and Bangladesh's art, culture, history, and spirituality.

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey.

