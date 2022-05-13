Chintan Shivir Live Updates: 'BJP Brutalising Minorities, Glorifying Gandhiji's Killers,' Says Sonia Gandhi

The Congress is holding a three-day brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The Congress is holding a three-day brainstorming session or Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur today in the shadow of poll debacles and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years.

The party said it would introspect in the next three days to embark on a new direction by confronting various challenges and pave the way for the country's bright future.

Around 400 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are attending the Chintan Shivir called in the aftermath of the party's five-state debacle in recent elections. "Big changes" are in store, said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Chintan Shivir in Udaipur:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

May 13, 2022 14:58 (IST)

May 13, 2022 14:55 (IST) What Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said ahead of Chintan Shivir

"There is a need to bring about organisational changes. At a time when the country is facing multiple challenges, it is natural that the Congress will discharge its responsibilities towards the people and articulate their concerns. That is why we are holding the Nav Sankalp Shivir," he told reporters.

"We know that the country has expectations from the Congress. We know we have limitations, we know we have shortcomings and we know that we need to improve our ideology and organisation further and adapt to the changing circumstances and transform ourselves. With this thought in mind, we have organised this Chintan Shivir," said Surjewala.

"The outcome of this conclave from the brave land of Udaipur, we feel that it will not just give direction to the Congress to tackle the present challenges but will also pave the way for India's golden future," he said.

May 13, 2022 14:53 (IST) Chintan Shivir: Congress will transform itself to face challenges before country



The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party which has seen a sharp decline in the last seven years.

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

May 13, 2022 14:50 (IST) Watch: Sonic Gandhi addresses Congress's brainstorming session

"Public sector companies built with such careful planning, with economic and social objectives in mind, by earlier Congress governments are now being privatised with a vengeance and to a certain few": Congress President Sonia Gandhi at the #CongressChintanShivirpic.twitter.com/iP3bla0Yhy - NDTV (@ndtv) May 13, 2022

May 13, 2022 14:49 (IST) Around 400 Congress leaders in Udaipur for brainstorming session



Around 400 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are attending the Chintan Shivir called in the aftermath of the party's five-state debacle in recent elections. "Big changes" are in store, said Congress leader Ajay Maken.