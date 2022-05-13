Congress Debate On Age Limit As Strategy Camp Begins Today: 10 Points

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address the party leaders at the Chintan Shivir, which was called in the aftermath of the opposition party's five-state debacle in recent elections.

Around 400 leaders are attending the brainstorming session. A majority of them have held one position or the other in the organisation or at the Centre, said Sonia Gandhi earlier this week after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday to plan the meet.

Amid attempts by the Congress to reboot ahead of crucial polls, the party is debating an age ceiling besides a term limit for Rajya Sabha members.

The meeting will deliberate on drawing in more leaders below 50 with at least half the positions in the party reserved for them.

According to party leaders, these proposals were left open-ended and will be discussed further at the brainstorming session. Speaking to NDTV, Rahul Gandhi loyalist and General Secretary looking after Telangana, Manick Tagore, said: " The party needs to represent the youth since 60% of India's population is below 40 years. This has to reflect in all our party units and posts we hold too".

A "One Family One Ticket" rule may resurface as the party discusses a revival plan to check its electoral slide since 2014. The controversial rule was among the proposals discussed at the CWC meeting.

Even if it is cleared at the mega gathering, the rule may not apply to the Gandhis, which reinforces critics' views that the party will attempt no more than cosmetic changes at a time there are calls for a leadership overhaul. The Congress also plans discussions on "communal polarisation" and preps for state polls and the 2024 national election, leaders say.

In her statement, Sonia Gandhi said she was "determined" to ensure that the Chintan Shivir "heralds a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges" before the party.

Six groups have been formed, and they will take up subjects related to the organisation, the economic and political situation in the country, social justice, farmers and youth. "Every group will have 60 to 70 people. No paper discussion will take place," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.