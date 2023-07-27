Congress's Big Outreach To Farmers, BJP Expands Scheme In Madhya Pradesh

Both Kamal Nath and Shivraj Chouhan made announcements in Madhya Pradesh.

Both BJP and the Congress on Wednesday rushed to make announcements in view of the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, hours ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Bhopal for brainstorming with top BJP leaders.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath announced waiver of farm loans and pending electricity bills of farmers on coming to power in the state. The waivers were part of the Kisan Nyay Yojana, which also promised at least 12 hours uninterrupted free electricity for 5 HP water pumps for the farmers.

Under the scheme, cases lodged against farmers over protests during the present BJP regime in the state will also be withdrawn, promised Mr Nath.

The announcement came amid reports that the BJP government in MP will soon launch a scheme providing cooking gas cylinders for women at Rs 500, which is same as one of Congress's five poll guarantees in the state.

The scheme, which targets around 150 rural seats out of the total 230, is also being viewed as an attempt to reach out to farmers amid indications that the ruling BJP is gradually regaining lost ground in MP, particularly after BJP's central leadership took control of the entire poll management.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a month-long Vikas Parva event in eastern MP's Singrauli and made several announcements aimed at the tribals and women.

He said that umbrellas will now be provided to the Tendu leaf collectors across the state under the existing Charan Paduka Yojana and Rs 200 will be credited to their bank accounts.

The scheme, started in 2018 to benefit 15 lakh Tendu leaf collectors, earlier had the provision of slippers, sarees, and water flasks for the beneficiaries.

He also declared the inclusion of the Baiga tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), among the district's most backward tribes.