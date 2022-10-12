'When We Come To Power...': Rahul Gandhi Takes A Stand On Privatisation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he doesn't agree with "rampant privatisation" of government assets and that the party would not allow the privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) if and when voted to power.

The former AICC president said his party upon coming to power would put in a strategy both at the national- and State-levels, which would ensure jobs for youngsters.

"I don't agree with the rampant privatisation of government assets and if we are in power we will not allow the rampant privatisation of public sector units," Rahul Gandhi said.

Interacting with around 1,800 young people from all over Karnataka on unemployment, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him, he said it is public sector units that can give employment to the weaker sections.

"Public sector units that are given the right space and right environment to operate in, that are given the freedom to operate properly, do perfectly well," he added.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, state unit president D K Shivakumar among others were present at the interaction.

Stating that there has to be a strategy for job creation, Rahul Gandhi said, "Jobs don't just get created like that, we will put in a strategy both at the national- and State-levels which will ensure that millions of youngsters get jobs."

At the first place jobs can come in by filling vacancies in the government sector, and that is something his party is absolutely committed to, he said, "so the first place from where the large number of jobs can come from is healthcare and the education sector.

The Congress government is going to spend much more money on public health and public education and these will be government jobs." Further noting that the largest number of private sector jobs in the country come from small and medium businesses, and small traders, the Member of Parliament said his party when in power would have a much more balanced policy and support small and medium businesses, and give them access to finance from the banks.

"We will also create special financial instruments to help young entrepreneurs to build their own businesses, and, of course, as I'm speaking in Karnataka, it goes without saying that we will also look at outsourcing and IT and connecting India with the rest of the world and creating more of those types of jobs here," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also asserted that a society that is not harmonious, not at peace and that is violent, cannot grow economically or give jobs to its youngsters and have a future.