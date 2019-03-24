Congress Will Give Final Shape To Its Election Manifesto On Monday

Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the manifesto

The top Congress leadership will on Monday discuss and give a final shape to the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting April 11.

According to sources, the contents of the manifesto will be discussed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at its headquarters at Akbar Road.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party and is chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Top Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma, will be present at the meeting.

Former chief ministers Siddharamaiah, Oomen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi and Harish Rawat will attend the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took charge last month as AICC general secretary UP East and UP West respectively, will also be present.

The party's young brigade, who have been given the charge of various states, are also likely to be present at the meeting.

Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha election is being framed by a committee headed by P Chidambaram, which has some other members too.

It has already launched an exercise to involve people from different sections of the society and held several rounds of consultations with them across the country, to include their views in the manifesto.

The party has also launched an online portal to seek views and expectations of people from the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The top party leaders have promised to make the manifesto a comprehensive document that will include views of all sections.

