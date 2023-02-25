Congress To Prepare 'Vision Document 2024' Following Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary on February 26 (File)

With Congress holding its 85th plenary session in Raipur, the party is mulling over preparing 'Vision Document 2024' to achieve electoral success in the next Lok Sabha polls.

According to Sources, Congress will prepare Vision Document 2024, following the "largest-ever" mass contact programme Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will encompass issues of unemployment, eradication of poverty, inflation, women empowerment, job creation, and national security.

"Congress must reverse the current regressive path of growth. Our growth mantra must have a human touch, creating livelihoods and employment opportunities," said a Congress source.

"The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the Law Minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary. Congress promises that the independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs," added the source.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress party began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Cong MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Raipur.

"This is a challenging time for Congress & the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen," she added while alleging that the BJP of subverting every institution.

Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the session on Saturday.

Addressing the plenary session of the party, Kharge said, "We will face all challenges in the country. Bharat Jodo yatra was like sunshine for the nation. Thousands joined hands with Rahul Gandhi and proved that Congress is still in their hearts. Rahul inspired youth."

"To stop this Plenary Session, BJP conducted a raid on party workers' residents. They arrested our workers. But we faced them and held this session," added the Congress chief.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Raipur to attend the 85th plenary session of the party. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Priyanka Gandhi at the airport.

Congress workers laid flower petals on the street to welcome party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders in Raipur on Saturday for the 85th plenary session.

The plenary will on Saturday also discuss resolutions including political and economic ones.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the plenary on February 26.

A meeting of the steering committee was held on Friday to decide the agenda of the plenary session.

The Steering Committee of Congress met on Friday morning and decided to go for nomination members to Congress Working Committee (CWC) in view of the challenges faced by the party and the proposed amendments to the party's constitution.

There was some speculation that Congress may opt for elections to CWC, a demand that has been raised from time to time by sections in the party. CWC is the highest-decision-making body of Congress.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 16 articles and 32 rules are proposed to be amended and an important amendment was to provide 50 per cent reservation in the working committee for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and youth below the age of 50.

The party is likely to amend the constitution to confer party leaders who have been Prime Ministers and party chiefs permanence in the CWC.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in 145 days after its launch on September 7 last year and covered 4,080 km.

The yatra culminated with an event at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar and a mega rally on January 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)